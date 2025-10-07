Left Menu

Tragedy in Baghpat: Allegations of Police Harassment Emerge After Student's Death

A class 12 student named Sunny allegedly took his own life in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. His family claims police harassment drove him to this extreme decision. The incident has led to protests in the village, while authorities have launched an investigation into the family's allegations.

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, where a class 12 student named Sunny reportedly died by suicide, leading to serious allegations against local police forces. The victim's family claims that persistent pressure and harassment from officers were a factor in the young man's decision to take his own life.

Sunny was found hanging in his home in Kirthal village on Monday night, sparking anger and protests among villagers. The family alleges harassment followed a complaint filed against Sunny and his friends after a confrontation with youths from Loom village. They claim police searches and pressure were relentless.

Authorities are investigating the family's claims. The local Ramala Station House Officer stated that current evidence suggests suicide, though any determination will depend on further investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of ongoing proceedings.

