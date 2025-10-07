India-Russia Military Drills: Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Strategies
Russia and India have commenced joint military drills in Rajasthan, focusing on enhancing counter-terrorism tactics. Dubbed 'Indra 2025', the exercises aim to improve operational compatibility and refine modern warfare strategies between the two nations.
Russia and India have embarked on joint military exercises in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, according to Russia's defence ministry. The 'Indra 2025' drills are designed to enhance the countries' counter-terrorism operations.
Taking place at the Mahajan range, the drills will continue until October 15. The exercises are aimed at honing the two countries' unit cohesion in fighting terrorism. They are refining counter-terrorism tactics and increasing operational compatibility.
The ministry emphasized the importance of exchanging best practices in the context of modern warfare, underscoring the strategic significance of these joint exercises.
