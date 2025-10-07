Left Menu

India-Russia Military Drills: Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Strategies

Russia and India have commenced joint military drills in Rajasthan, focusing on enhancing counter-terrorism tactics. Dubbed 'Indra 2025', the exercises aim to improve operational compatibility and refine modern warfare strategies between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:46 IST
India-Russia Military Drills: Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and India have embarked on joint military exercises in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, according to Russia's defence ministry. The 'Indra 2025' drills are designed to enhance the countries' counter-terrorism operations.

Taking place at the Mahajan range, the drills will continue until October 15. The exercises are aimed at honing the two countries' unit cohesion in fighting terrorism. They are refining counter-terrorism tactics and increasing operational compatibility.

The ministry emphasized the importance of exchanging best practices in the context of modern warfare, underscoring the strategic significance of these joint exercises.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
2
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India
3
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

 India
4
British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Network

British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Networ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025