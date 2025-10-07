Gambling and Glitter: The Punjabi Bagh Heist
Four men, including a jeweller, are arrested for stealing gold and cash worth approximately Rs 30 lakh in west Delhi. The main accused, Jai Prakash, sought to fund a gambling spree at a Goa casino. Extensive CCTV analysis led to their capture and recovery of stolen items.
- Country:
- India
In an audacious theft in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, four men, including a jeweller, have been apprehended over the theft of gold and cash worth Rs 30 lakh, revealed a police official on Tuesday.
The prime suspect, Jai Prakash, notorious for his criminal past, orchestrated the heist to fund a gambling escapade to Goa. The elaborate plan was unraveled after police analyzed over 1,260 CCTV cameras.
The operation led to the recovery of gold and cash from the culprits, who aimed to indulge their gambling addiction. The jeweller, Ganesh, complicit in the crime, was also detained, marking a significant catch in the realm of Delhi's criminal investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car
Road Rage Turn Deadly: Deaf Mute Manager Arrested in Gurugram
Greta Thunberg's Arrest Sparks International Outcry: Activists Claim Mistreatment During Detention
Kannada Filmmaker Arrested for Harassment and Blackmail