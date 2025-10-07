Left Menu

Unveiling a Government Scheme Scam: The Madhya Pradesh Marriage Assistance Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches under an investigation into a Rs 30 crore fraud in Madhya Pradesh's Marriage Assistance Scheme. The case involves the former CEO of Sironj Janpad Panchayat and others, who allegedly siphoned funds intended for construction workers' families, diverting them to ineligible applicants for personal gain.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a series of raids as part of an ongoing probe into a Rs 30 crore fraud related to the Marriage Assistance Scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

The searches, carried out on October 3, spanned seven locations across Bhopal, Vidisha, Katni, and Chhatarpur districts. These actions fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with the investigation centering on Shobhit Tripathi, the former CEO of Sironj (Vidisha district) Janpad Panchayat, among others.

The case originated from an FIR filed by Madhya Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging that Tripathi and others misappropriated Rs 30.18 crore by falsely claiming 5,923 suspicious marriages under the scheme, meant for aiding construction workers' families. The funds were allegedly rerouted to personal and associated accounts, later used for investments and property acquisitions.

