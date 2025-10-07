Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Poland finds itself at a crossroads regarding the extradition of a Ukrainian national, Volodymyr Z., wanted by Germany over explosions that rocked the Nord Stream pipelines. Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed Poland's consistent opposition to these pipelines that deepened European reliance on Russian energy.

While Poland awaits a court's decision on extradition, Tusk underscored the strategic cons against handing over Volodymyr. The incidents in 2022, deemed as sabotage, aggravated energy dilemmas in Europe amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Germany has yet to comment on Poland's stance as tensions simmer.

The accused, dubbed part of a group allegedly involved in plotting the attack, was reported to have rented a yacht used in the sabotage. His Polish lawyer declares the innocence of his client, who remains in custody as legal battles over his fate intensify against the backdrop of broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)