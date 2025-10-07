Left Menu

Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

John Noh, nominee for the Pentagon's senior position in the Indo-Pacific region, strongly supports President Trump's call for Taiwan to allocate up to 10% of its GDP on defense spending. Testifying at the Senate Armed Services Committee, Noh praised Taiwan's current defense spending enhancements as promising.

John Noh, nominated to be the Pentagon's senior official for the Indo-Pacific region, expressed his strong backing of President Donald Trump's position on Taiwan's defense strategy during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Noh emphasized that Taiwan should allocate up to 10% of its GDP on defense efforts. This, he noted, aligns with Trump's stance on the strategic measures necessary for the island facing ongoing threats.

Noh praised Taiwan's current efforts to bolster its defense budget, calling the developments promising for regional stability and security.

