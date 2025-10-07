Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

John Noh, nominated to be the Pentagon's senior official for the Indo-Pacific region, expressed his strong backing of President Donald Trump's position on Taiwan's defense strategy during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Noh emphasized that Taiwan should allocate up to 10% of its GDP on defense efforts. This, he noted, aligns with Trump's stance on the strategic measures necessary for the island facing ongoing threats.

Noh praised Taiwan's current efforts to bolster its defense budget, calling the developments promising for regional stability and security.

