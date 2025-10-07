Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram's main opposition party, announced a state-wide shutdown set for October 29, 2023, aimed at protesting the state government's adoption of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023.

Critics argue that the FCAA poses a threat to indigenous peoples' lands, as it allows for various projects related to national security within a 100-kilometer stretch along international borders without requiring forest clearances.

MNF's national executive, led by President Zoramthanga, confirmed the decision in their meeting, declaring the adoption of the law as an insult to Mizo sentiments and martyrdom, and urging for its reassessment.