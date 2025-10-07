Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

The Supreme Court was at the center of multiple significant legal decisions on Tuesday. Agreeing to a hearing on a plea challenging the refusal of a CBI probe into a fatal stampede at a political rally, the court's actions span from road safety regulations to inquiries into drug safety mechanisms.

Among the day's highlights was the Supreme Court's denial of bail in an alleged terror funding case tied to the Naga insurgent outfit NSCN-IM. Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench has been tasked with addressing the career stagnation issues among lower judicial officers nationwide.

In addition to these, the court called upon states for updated road safety laws and sought clarifications on the exclusion of voters from Bihar's electoral roll. Chief Justice BR Gavai also expressed concern over how judges' remarks are represented on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)