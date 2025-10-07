Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court addressed pressing legal matters, including stampedes, terrorism, road safety, drug safety, and electoral roll discrepancies. Key highlights involve requests for inquiries, judicial reforms, and social media regulations. The court also dealt with cases involving high-profile criminal cases and constitutional considerations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court was at the center of multiple significant legal decisions on Tuesday. Agreeing to a hearing on a plea challenging the refusal of a CBI probe into a fatal stampede at a political rally, the court's actions span from road safety regulations to inquiries into drug safety mechanisms.
Among the day's highlights was the Supreme Court's denial of bail in an alleged terror funding case tied to the Naga insurgent outfit NSCN-IM. Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench has been tasked with addressing the career stagnation issues among lower judicial officers nationwide.
In addition to these, the court called upon states for updated road safety laws and sought clarifications on the exclusion of voters from Bihar's electoral roll. Chief Justice BR Gavai also expressed concern over how judges' remarks are represented on social media platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Russia Military Drills: Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Strategies
Controversy Over Dismissal of Terrorism Charges Against Irish Rapper Mo Chara
Controversy Reignites: CPS Appeals Dismissal of Terrorism Charges Against Kneecap's Mo Chara
BeMC Mandates Helmets to Ensure Road Safety
Supreme Court Rejects Sberbank's Appeal in Anti-Terrorism Lawsuit