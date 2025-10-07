VP C. P. Radhakrishnan Chairs First Meeting with Rajya Sabha Leaders

In a significant step toward fostering constructive parliamentary dialogue, Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, chaired his maiden meeting with the Floor Leaders of all political parties in the Rajya Sabha today. The meeting, which brought together 29 floor leaders including Union Ministers, was marked by a spirit of cooperation, mutual respect, and commitment to the smooth and dignified functioning of the Upper House.

A Call for Dignified and Disciplined Parliamentary Conduct

Welcoming the leaders, the Chairman expressed gratitude for their warm wishes and overwhelming goodwill extended on his assumption of office. He noted that it was both symbolic and reassuring to see representatives from across the political spectrum assemble at short notice, reaffirming the shared responsibility of upholding India’s democratic traditions.

In his opening remarks, Shri Radhakrishnan underscored that the Rajya Sabha must always conduct its business with dignity, discipline, and decorum, setting a model for democratic engagement. He reiterated that the Upper House, as a permanent and deliberative chamber, plays a critical role in refining legislative debates, upholding constitutional values, and representing the collective conscience of the nation.

“Dialogue, deliberation, debate, and discussion are the lifeblood of parliamentary democracy,” he said. “It is our collective duty to ensure that every session of Parliament reflects the spirit of cooperation and constructive engagement.”

Upholding Parliamentary Traditions and Member Rights

The Chairman drew attention to the wide array of mechanisms available to Members for raising issues of public importance, including Zero Hour, Question Hour, and Special Mentions. He emphasized that these instruments enable Members to bring urgent national and regional concerns to the attention of the House and the Government.

He reminded the leaders that both the Constitution of India and the Rules Book of the Rajya Sabha form the “Laxman Rekha” for parliamentary functioning. The Chairman assured Members that he would be steadfast in protecting their rights and privileges, while also expecting that all parties observe parliamentary decorum and uphold the sanctity of the House.

“Within the framework of our Constitution, every Member has the right to express, debate, and dissent. But it is equally our duty to ensure that this right is exercised responsibly and respectfully,” he added.

Encouraging Members to make the most of every minute of the session, Shri Radhakrishnan urged them to utilize the House’s time effectively, stating that each day presents an opportunity to strengthen democracy through informed debate and legislative contribution.

Leaders Emphasize Cooperation, Inclusivity, and Constructive Debate

Following the Chairman’s address, the Leader of the House initiated the exchange of views, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to maintaining the highest traditions of parliamentary functioning. He assured the Chairman of full cooperation from the Treasury Benches to ensure smooth and productive conduct of the upcoming Winter Session.

Floor Leaders from various political parties—representing both major and regional forces—expressed their appreciation for the Chairman’s outreach and emphasized the need for balanced opportunities for all voices in the House, including those from smaller parties and Opposition benches.

They urged the Chairman to ensure adequate time allocation for opposition and regional parties under parliamentary mechanisms such as:

Zero Hour for raising urgent matters,

Question Hour for accountability,

Private Members’ Business (PMB) for legislative initiatives by non-ministerial Members,

Short Duration Discussions (SDD) and

Calling Attention Notices (CAN) for issues of immediate public concern.

Several leaders proposed that proportional time allocation be considered to ensure equitable participation across party lines, regardless of numerical strength. In response, Chairman Radhakrishnan assured that the matter would receive his careful consideration, reiterating his commitment to fairness, balance, and inclusivity in the conduct of House proceedings.

Commitment to Consensus and Productivity in the Winter Session

The discussions reflected a shared resolve to ensure that the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament—the first under Shri Radhakrishnan’s chairmanship—be marked by consensus, productivity, and purpose.

The Chairman emphasized that collective effort and mutual respect are essential for the success of parliamentary democracy. He urged leaders to work together to transform the House into a forum for policy innovation, informed debate, and constructive scrutiny of government actions.

“Every session is an opportunity to write a new chapter in India’s democratic history,” the Chairman said in his concluding remarks. “Let us make this Winter Session a benchmark of cooperation and meaningful deliberation.”

The Chairman also assured that the valuable suggestions put forth by the Members would be duly examined and integrated into the House’s procedural and administrative frameworks wherever feasible.

A Spirit of Unity and Constructive Engagement

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with floor leaders across the political spectrum reaffirming their commitment to maintaining decorum, discipline, and dialogue in the Rajya Sabha. The atmosphere remained cordial and positive, reflecting a shared desire to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that Parliament remains a forum for ideas rather than confrontation.

As the Upper House prepares for its upcoming session, this maiden interaction under the Chairmanship of Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan has set the tone for a renewed culture of collaboration and consensus-building in Indian parliamentary proceedings.