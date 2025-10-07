Global Leaders Urge Peace on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack on Israel

Tuesday marked the somber two-year anniversary of the violent attack by Hamas on Israel, which initiated the ongoing Israeli military response in the Gaza Strip.

The Catholic Pope Leo and various global leaders called for urgent steps to reduce hatred and engage in dialogue to find peaceful resolutions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the call for the immediate release of hostages.

European and Middle Eastern leaders, including those from France, Italy, and the U.K., expressed desires for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, supporting a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)