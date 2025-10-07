Left Menu

Jewellery Heist: Arrests Made in Shocking Baranagar Robbery Murder

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery and murder at a Baranagar jewellery shop in West Bengal. Two individuals are accused of killing the shop owner, while another allegedly bought the stolen gold. Investigations continue, with searches extending across Bihar and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:13 IST
Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the shocking robbery and murder at a jewellery shop in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, according to a senior detective from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

One of the arrested, Panchu Samanta, is alleged to have purchased part of the stolen gold, while the other two are accused of murdering the 60-year-old shop owner, Shankar Jana. Samanta was presented in a Barrackpore court on Tuesday and placed in police custody for three days.

The other two suspects, arrested in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, are expected in court on Wednesday. Investigations revealed that the main suspect had pre-arranged the gold sale. The police are conducting thorough search operations across Bihar and Jharkhand, hoping to recover the stolen gold and apprehend a third suspect still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

