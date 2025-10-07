Left Menu

Meghalaya's Voter Surge: A Decade of Electoral Growth

Meghalaya has witnessed a significant increase in voter numbers over the past two decades, growing from 13,35,816 voters in 2005 to 23,06,384 in 2025. This rise comes ahead of the Election Commission of India's upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, highlighting changes and preparations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:24 IST
Meghalaya's Voter Surge: A Decade of Electoral Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya has seen a dramatic rise in its voter population over the last twenty years, officials revealed on Tuesday. The state has experienced an increase from 13,35,816 electors in 2005 to 23,06,384 in September 2025, according to Chief Electoral Officer Dr. BDR Tiwari.

This surge is timely, as the Election Commission of India is set to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls nationwide. In Meghalaya, preparations are unfolding with comparative analyses showing significant demographic changes since the 2005 electoral roll was published.

The rise in voter numbers is complemented by logistical enhancements, including a net increase of 64 polling stations, bringing the state's total to 3,615. A district-wise assessment reveals the highest concentration of polling stations is in East Khasi Hills, followed by West Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
2
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
4
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025