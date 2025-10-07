Meghalaya's Voter Surge: A Decade of Electoral Growth

Meghalaya has seen a dramatic rise in its voter population over the last twenty years, officials revealed on Tuesday. The state has experienced an increase from 13,35,816 electors in 2005 to 23,06,384 in September 2025, according to Chief Electoral Officer Dr. BDR Tiwari.

This surge is timely, as the Election Commission of India is set to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls nationwide. In Meghalaya, preparations are unfolding with comparative analyses showing significant demographic changes since the 2005 electoral roll was published.

The rise in voter numbers is complemented by logistical enhancements, including a net increase of 64 polling stations, bringing the state's total to 3,615. A district-wise assessment reveals the highest concentration of polling stations is in East Khasi Hills, followed by West Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

