Left Menu

Director Nabbed in Massive 75-Case Cyber Fraud Scandal

A private firm director, Bhavik Mohan Pethana, was arrested in connection with 75 cases of online fraud, where his account was used to process crime proceeds. Cyber police discovered numerous financial transactions related to fraud as Pethana's account was central, along with co-director Pranab De Sarkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:27 IST
Director Nabbed in Massive 75-Case Cyber Fraud Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on cybercrime, the cyber wing of Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested Bhavik Mohan Pethana, a director of a private firm, whose account was implicated in over 75 fraud cases involving illicit circulation of proceedings.

Pethana, residing in Goregaon's Siddharh Nagar, was found to have facilitated fraud transactions amounting to Rs 4.12 crore, during which victims were wooed into stock market investments between August 20 and September 4.

Investigations spearheaded by the South Region Cyber Police revealed multiple bank accounts receiving fraudulent money, leading to the apprehension of another suspect, Riyaz Thange. Authorities also flagged substantial transactions linked to Ascent IT Service Ltd, co-directed by Pranab De Sarkar, intensifying the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
2
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
4
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025