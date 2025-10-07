Left Menu

Qatari PM Joins Crucial Talks on Gaza Plan

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will participate in discussions about President Donald Trump's Gaza initiative in Egypt. The talks aim to advance a ceasefire plan and a hostage release agreement involving key mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:58 IST
Qatari PM Joins Crucial Talks on Gaza Plan

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is set to join discussions concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan in Egypt. An official, informed about the talks, revealed this to Reuters on Tuesday.

After two days of discussions, the Qatari leader is traveling to Egypt. His mission involves meeting with other mediators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to push forward both the Gaza ceasefire plan and a hostage release agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
4
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025