Qatari PM Joins Crucial Talks on Gaza Plan

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is set to join discussions concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan in Egypt. An official, informed about the talks, revealed this to Reuters on Tuesday.

After two days of discussions, the Qatari leader is traveling to Egypt. His mission involves meeting with other mediators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to push forward both the Gaza ceasefire plan and a hostage release agreement.

