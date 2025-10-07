Qatari PM Joins Crucial Talks on Gaza Plan
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will participate in discussions about President Donald Trump's Gaza initiative in Egypt. The talks aim to advance a ceasefire plan and a hostage release agreement involving key mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:58 IST
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is set to join discussions concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan in Egypt. An official, informed about the talks, revealed this to Reuters on Tuesday.
After two days of discussions, the Qatari leader is traveling to Egypt. His mission involves meeting with other mediators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to push forward both the Gaza ceasefire plan and a hostage release agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Prime Minister
- Mediators
- Gaza
- Ceasefire
- Talks
- Hostage
- Sheikh Mohammed
- Donald Trump
- Agreement
Advertisement