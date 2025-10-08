Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district triggered a bus accident that claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers on Tuesday evening. The landslide's sudden occurrence left the private bus helpless in its path.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official social media account to express his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. He extended his thoughts and prayers, stating, 'I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the unfortunate bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.'

Adityanath also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and for the departed souls to attain salvation. Rescue and relief operations have been underway as authorities assess the situation and provide support to the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)