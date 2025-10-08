Left Menu

Hamas Signals Readiness for Gaza Peace Deal Amid Intense Negotiations

Hamas has indicated readiness for a Gaza deal reflecting Trump's plan, amid indirect negotiations in Egypt. As the war price mounts, U.S. and Qatari officials join talks. The conflict's toll grows, but hopes rise for a ceasefire. Key demands and international mediation underscore this crucial diplomatic moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:57 IST
In a significant development, Hamas announced on Tuesday its willingness to pursue a peace agreement to halt the Gaza conflict, aligning with Donald Trump's plan but maintaining certain conditions. This announcement comes as high-ranking U.S. and Qatari mediators attend indirect negotiations in Egypt involving both Hamas and Israel.

Marking the second anniversary of a pivotal attack by Palestinian militants, President Trump expressed optimism about a peaceful resolution not only for Gaza but potentially the broader Middle East. Senior U.S. envoys, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, are participating in these crucial talks.

Despite hopes for progress, caution prevails as the talks advance. The presence of key mediators could shape a decisive turn in negotiations, with Hamas calling for a comprehensive ceasefire and reconstruction efforts. Meanwhile, international protests and ongoing violence underscore the complexity and urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

