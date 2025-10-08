Left Menu

Key TTP Terrorist Neutralized in Pakistan as Abductions Spike

Pakistan security forces have killed a key Afghan-origin terrorist of the banned TTP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation targeted Pir Agha Qandhari in Bajaur district. Concurrently, four government officials, including two teachers, were abducted in Bannu district, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-10-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:20 IST
Key TTP Terrorist Neutralized in Pakistan as Abductions Spike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant operation, Pakistan's security forces have eliminated a prominent Afghan-origin terrorist linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation took place in Bajaur district's Gabir area, resulting in the death of Pir Agha Qandhari, notorious for orchestrating terrorist activities including attacks on law enforcement and civilians. TTP Bajaur commander, Malang Badshah, confirmed the fatal operation.

Coinciding events saw the abduction of four government officials, including two school teachers in Bannu district, as armed men coerced them into vehicles. Police investigations have commenced to locate and rescue the abducted individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

