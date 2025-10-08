Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Surge Amid Government Shutdown Fears

The U.S. dollar reached its highest level in over two months as fears of a government shutdown rise. This has led to increased demand for safe-haven assets. The currency's strength impacts other markets, including a significant drop in the kiwi dollar following New Zealand's interest rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 07:58 IST
U.S. Dollar Surge Amid Government Shutdown Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar rose sharply in early Asian trading on Wednesday, marking its strongest position in over two months. Investor concerns over an impending U.S. government shutdown have grown, leading to heightened demand for safe-haven assets. The dollar index increased by 0.3%, reaching a high of 98.91, a level not seen since August 5.

On the other hand, the kiwi dollar fell by 1% to $0.5739 following an unexpected 50-basis-point interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. With more easing anticipated, Joseph Capurso from Commonwealth Bank of Australia noted that further declines for the kiwi dollar seem likely.

Meanwhile, precious metals, particularly gold, have seen new highs as investors seek safer investments amid global economic uncertainty. Analysts suggest this uncertainty is exacerbated by the U.S. government shutdown. Government bond yields edged up slightly as markets await potential Federal Reserve rate changes later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025