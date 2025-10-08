Lynching Incident Sparks Political Uproar in Raebareli
Following the lynching of Hariom Valmiki, thought to be a thief, in Raebareli, police have arrested nine individuals, invoking the Gangsters Act and NSA. The incident, involving villagers misidentifying Valmiki, sparked significant political discourse, with Congress calling it a 'murder of humanity.' Investigations continue as more arrests loom.
- Country:
- India
In a rare show of community upheaval, the lynching of a Dalit man named Hariom Valmiki in the Unchahar area of Raebareli district has led to the arrest of nine people, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The police plan to employ the Gangsters Act and National Security Act in prosecuting the accused, emphasizing that the victim's caste was not known to the perpetrators at the time of the attack. As the investigation unfolds, the local government strongly discourages any reading of the incident as possessing casteist motives.
Political leaders, notably Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have condemned the attack, terming it a 'murder of humanity' and questioning societal values. The occurrence transpired during a night vigil amid rumors of drone-assisted thefts.
