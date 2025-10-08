Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

The Gaza Freedom Flotilla announced that its vessels were intercepted by the Israeli military en route to the Palestinian territory. The group claims Israeli forces boarded and jammed signals from at least two boats, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:57 IST
The Gaza Freedom Flotilla reported on Wednesday that its vessels faced interception by the Israeli military as they approached the Palestinian enclave.

According to the flotilla's Instagram updates, Israeli forces managed to jam communication signals and board at least two of the boats.

This incident heightens the already tense relations in the conflict-ridden area.

