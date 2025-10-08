Left Menu

Airborne Assault: The Rise of Paragliders in Myanmar's Civil War

In Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict, military forces have increasingly resorted to using paramotors for aerial assaults. A recent attack in the Sagaing region resulted in at least 20 deaths, illustrating the growing reliance on such technology to suppress protests against the ruling junta.

In a chilling escalation in Myanmar's civil conflict, the ruling junta has begun deploying paramotors for aerial assaults. The latest incident in the central Sagaing region left at least 20 dead, marking a grim turn in the struggle against protesters.

Eyewitnesses report the use of paramotors, also known as motorized paragliders, capable of seating up to three soldiers, and dropping explosives or firing at targets. This aerial approach has been increasingly utilized since its first recorded use in December 2024.

The attack illustrates the junta's expanded military strategy as it faces ongoing national rebellion. Despite international condemnation and claims of civilian targeting, the junta remains defiant, while rebels attempt to counter these airstrikes, asserting their resistance amid escalating violence.

