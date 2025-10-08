Crackdown in Barabanki: Notorious Contract Killer Gang Busted by STF
The Uttar Pradesh STF arrested three members of the Shubham Rawat alias Monu gang in Barabanki. The gang, involved in illegal arms deals, was caught with firearms and mobile phones. They confessed to various crimes, including a past murder-for-hire attack. The investigation is ongoing.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully apprehended three members of a notorious contract killer gang in Barabanki, officials reported on Wednesday. Known as the Shubham Rawat alias Monu gang, the group was allegedly associated with illegal arms transactions.
STF officials revealed that Ajay Yadav, Krishna Rawat, and Ramkesh Lodhi were detained near Dhamsari's primary school in the Barabanki city police jurisdiction on Tuesday evening. Seized from them were two pistols, a country-made firearm, eight live cartridges, four mobile phones, and a motorcycle.
The detainees have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases against them. During questioning, they admitted to involvement in a murder-for-hire incident targeting a former block pramukh in Kakori last year. The STF has launched further investigations into their activities.
