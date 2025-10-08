Tragic Attack: Doctor Injured Amidst Grief
A government doctor in Thamarassery was seriously injured in a machete attack by a grieving father at a taluk hospital. The attacker blamed the doctor for his daughter's recent death from amoebic meningitis. The doctor, Vipin, suffered head injuries and was immediately hospitalized, while the assailant was arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:46 IST
- India
A government doctor in Thamarassery was violently attacked with a machete by a disgruntled man at the local taluk hospital.
The attacker is the father of a girl who recently died from amoebic meningitis, reportedly taking drastic measures in his grief.
Dr. Vipin, the victim, sustained serious head injuries and was promptly taken to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the assailant has been detained by authorities for further investigation.
