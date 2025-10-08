Tragic Attack: Doctor Injured Amidst Grief

A government doctor in Thamarassery was violently attacked with a machete by a disgruntled man at the local taluk hospital.

The attacker is the father of a girl who recently died from amoebic meningitis, reportedly taking drastic measures in his grief.

Dr. Vipin, the victim, sustained serious head injuries and was promptly taken to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the assailant has been detained by authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)