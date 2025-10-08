Left Menu

Russia Vows Retaliation if U.S. Supplies Tomahawks to Ukraine

A senior Russian lawmaker warned that Russia would shoot down Tomahawk missiles and target their launch sites if the U.S. supplies them to Ukraine. While President Trump expressed concern over escalating conflict, Russia emphasized that any U.S. decision could significantly escalate tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:49 IST
Russia issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that it would shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and target their launch sites if the United States proceeds with supplying them to Ukraine. A senior Russian lawmaker emphasized the potential for retaliatory measures against Washington should such a supply occur.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed caution about escalating the existing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, indicating a desire to understand Ukraine's intentions with the missiles before proceeding with any supply. Despite expressing some decision-making progress, Trump underscored a measured approach.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of Russia's parliamentary defense committee, noted Russia's familiarity with the missiles, having worked with them in Syria, and downplayed their potential impact. Additionally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged Washington to carefully consider the escalation risks posed by supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

