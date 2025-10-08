Left Menu

Romania's Fiscal Reforms Face Legal Hurdles: Court Delays Intensify Political Uncertainty

Romania's top court rejected two budget-related challenges but postponed decisions on others, delaying clarity on the government's stability. Measures aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit include pension reform and tax hikes. The postponement fuels political uncertainty, with key rulings expected by October 20. Prime Minister Bolojan remains focused despite the legal setbacks.

Updated: 08-10-2025 15:55 IST
  Romania

Romania's top court has prolonged political uncertainty by rejecting two challenges to budget deficit reduction measures while delaying other crucial rulings.

The legal wrangling revolves around efforts to shrink the fiscal shortfall, involving contentious reforms like pension caps and tax hikes, which could define the government's future stability.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan remains committed to governance despite the court's impending decisions, with key outcomes expected by October 20 affecting pension and tax legislation.

