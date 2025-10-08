Romania's Fiscal Reforms Face Legal Hurdles: Court Delays Intensify Political Uncertainty

Romania's top court has prolonged political uncertainty by rejecting two challenges to budget deficit reduction measures while delaying other crucial rulings.

The legal wrangling revolves around efforts to shrink the fiscal shortfall, involving contentious reforms like pension caps and tax hikes, which could define the government's future stability.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan remains committed to governance despite the court's impending decisions, with key outcomes expected by October 20 affecting pension and tax legislation.

