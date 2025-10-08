Romania's Fiscal Reforms Face Legal Hurdles: Court Delays Intensify Political Uncertainty
Romania's top court rejected two budget-related challenges but postponed decisions on others, delaying clarity on the government's stability. Measures aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit include pension reform and tax hikes. The postponement fuels political uncertainty, with key rulings expected by October 20. Prime Minister Bolojan remains focused despite the legal setbacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania's top court has prolonged political uncertainty by rejecting two challenges to budget deficit reduction measures while delaying other crucial rulings.
The legal wrangling revolves around efforts to shrink the fiscal shortfall, involving contentious reforms like pension caps and tax hikes, which could define the government's future stability.
Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan remains committed to governance despite the court's impending decisions, with key outcomes expected by October 20 affecting pension and tax legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Fluctuations Amid Global Political Uncertainty
Gold Surges Amid Global Market Shifts and Political Uncertainty
Scandal at Hazaribag Central Jail: Suspensions Amid Irregularities
Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize Amid Political Uncertainty in France and Japan
Japanese Yen Sinks Amid Fiscal Spending Concerns; Euro Stumbles with French Political Uncertainty