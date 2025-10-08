Tribal Community Stands Firm as MP Faces Death Threat

In a disturbing online incident, Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat was allegedly targeted with a death threat during a Facebook Live broadcast. Police revealed that a man announced a cash reward for the lawmaker's murder.

The threat emerged while Roat addressed concerns over tribal land encroachment. A suspect, identified as Chandraveer Singh, purportedly commented during the session. Screenshots of the abusive remarks have gone viral, prompting a serious investigation involving cyber experts to locate the suspect.

MP Roat plans to seek action from top police officials and demand increased security amid growing tensions. Bharat Adivasi Party's Jitendra Meena condemned the threat, calling it an assault on the voice of the tribal community, urging parliamentary intervention for Roat's protection.

