Tribal Community Stands Firm as MP Faces Death Threat

Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat received a death threat during a Facebook Live session while speaking on tribal land encroachment. A named user declared a reward for his killing. The matter is under police investigation. BAP calls it an attack on tribal voices, urging enhanced security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing online incident, Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat was allegedly targeted with a death threat during a Facebook Live broadcast. Police revealed that a man announced a cash reward for the lawmaker's murder.

The threat emerged while Roat addressed concerns over tribal land encroachment. A suspect, identified as Chandraveer Singh, purportedly commented during the session. Screenshots of the abusive remarks have gone viral, prompting a serious investigation involving cyber experts to locate the suspect.

MP Roat plans to seek action from top police officials and demand increased security amid growing tensions. Bharat Adivasi Party's Jitendra Meena condemned the threat, calling it an assault on the voice of the tribal community, urging parliamentary intervention for Roat's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

