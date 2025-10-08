China Backs Italy's Global Ceasefire Proposal for Winter Olympics
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi supports Italy's proposal for a global ceasefire to the United Nations before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, confirmed Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani after their meeting in Rome.
In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed support for Italy's initiative to propose a global ceasefire at the United Nations. This initiative aims to lay the groundwork for peace ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled for next year.
The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced this development while addressing reporters, following a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi in Rome. The discussions focused on fostering international cooperation and peace, aligning with the Olympic spirit of unity and harmony.
This move is seen as a strategic effort to ensure a peaceful global environment during the much-anticipated sporting event. It underscores the role of international diplomacy and collaboration in advancing world peace, particularly in times of global tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
