In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed support for Italy's initiative to propose a global ceasefire at the United Nations. This initiative aims to lay the groundwork for peace ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled for next year.

The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced this development while addressing reporters, following a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi in Rome. The discussions focused on fostering international cooperation and peace, aligning with the Olympic spirit of unity and harmony.

This move is seen as a strategic effort to ensure a peaceful global environment during the much-anticipated sporting event. It underscores the role of international diplomacy and collaboration in advancing world peace, particularly in times of global tension.

