Dalit Dignity Under Siege: Kharge's Staunch Rebuke of Government's Inaction
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Central government's treatment of Dalit citizens, highlighting incidents like a shoe hurled at the Chief Justice and a lynching in Uttar Pradesh. Kharge calls for strict actions against those spreading divisive ideologies and stresses the need for societal respect and fundamental rights protection.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the government's disregard for Dalit rights during a press briefing on Wednesday, asserting that respect for Dalit citizens is glaringly absent in the Centre's governance. He cited recent incidents, including an attempted assault on Chief Justice B R Gavai and a Valmiki community member's lynching in Uttar Pradesh, as disturbing examples.
Kharge demanded strict penalties for individuals and organizations undermining societal peace by invoking Manusmriti and Sanatana Dharma, insisting on protecting fundamental rights. He underscored the gravity of the attack on the Chief Justice, deploring the lack of a widespread response from legal and political communities.
Expressing his dismay at the incident in the Supreme Court, Kharge called for decisive action against those promoting divisive ideologies that dehumanize individuals and disturb social harmony. He lamented the persistence of regressive mindsets even after decades of independence, reiterating the necessity for societal respect and equality.
