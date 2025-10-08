Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan Hails Indian Air Force on 93rd Air Force Day

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan extended his warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of its 93rd Air Force Day, celebrated today across the nation with great pride and patriotic fervour.

In his message shared on social media, the Vice-President lauded the Indian Air Force for its unwavering dedication, professionalism, and courage in safeguarding India’s airspace and contributing selflessly to humanitarian missions.

“From protecting our skies to providing aid during natural disasters and extending assistance in times of need, the Indian Air Force embodies dedication, discipline, and service to the nation,” Shri Radhakrishnan said, honouring the indomitable spirit of India’s Air Warriors.

Tribute to India’s Sky Sentinels

The Vice-President highlighted the heroic contributions of the IAF not only in defending India’s territorial integrity but also in providing crucial assistance during humanitarian crises and natural calamities—both at home and abroad.

He specifically mentioned Operation Sindoor, one of the IAF’s recent missions that demonstrated its capability to operate in extreme conditions and deliver critical relief under challenging circumstances. The operation, alongside several others in recent years, underscores the Air Force’s growing role as a symbol of national strength, technological advancement, and humanitarian compassion.

“Operation Sindoor and numerous other missions stand as shining examples of the courage and service ethos that define our Armed Forces,” he added, paying tribute to the selfless devotion of India’s airmen and officers.

Commemorating 93 Years of Excellence

The Indian Air Force, established on October 8, 1932, is celebrating 93 years of service this year. Over the decades, the IAF has evolved into one of the world’s most formidable and technologically advanced air forces, playing a pivotal role in India’s defence, disaster response, and global peacekeeping efforts.

Air Force Day 2025 marks not only a commemoration of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The celebrations honour the legacy of generations of Air Warriors whose valour has ensured India’s air superiority across eras of conflict and peace.

The Indian Air Force has consistently demonstrated its might and versatility—from the Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, to Operation Safed Sagar during the Kargil conflict, and more recently, rescue and evacuation missions under Operation Kaveri and Operation Ganga. These missions have reinforced the IAF’s global reputation as a force for good, committed to protecting lives and promoting stability.

Humanitarian Missions and National Service

Beyond combat operations, the IAF has distinguished itself as a lifeline during national emergencies, deploying its airlift capabilities for relief operations in disaster-hit regions. From delivering essentials in flood-affected states to airlifting citizens during international crises, the IAF continues to exemplify efficiency, compassion, and precision.

Whether in earthquake rescue operations, COVID-19 medical transport, or international evacuations, the Air Force’s humanitarian service has touched countless lives—embodying its motto, “Nabha Sparsham Deeptam” (Touch the Sky with Glory).

Gratitude to the Air Warriors

Concluding his message, the Vice-President conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women of the IAF, acknowledging their unparalleled professionalism and commitment to national duty.

“India salutes the Air Warriors whose courage, discipline, and unwavering service keep our nation safe and proud. Their sacrifices inspire every citizen to uphold the same spirit of devotion and excellence,” Shri Radhakrishnan said.

Air Force Day 2025: Celebrating Power and Progress

Air Force Day is being commemorated nationwide with a grand parade and aerial display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, showcasing India’s indigenously built fighter aircraft, helicopters, and strategic airlift capabilities. The event also honours the Air Force’s veterans and martyrs whose contributions continue to inspire new generations.

This year’s celebration holds special significance as the IAF continues its modernisation drive, integrating advanced platforms like the Tejas Mk-1A, Rafale, and C-295 transport aircraft, while advancing towards indigenous 5th-generation aircraft development under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The IAF’s increasing emphasis on space-based surveillance, unmanned systems, and artificial intelligence-driven warfare further reflects its readiness for the challenges of future warfare.

As India celebrates 93 years of the Indian Air Force, the message from the Vice-President stands as a powerful tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of every Air Warrior—past and present—who continues to touch the sky with glory and keep the nation’s flag flying high.