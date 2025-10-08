Partisan Clash in Courtroom Over National Guard Deployment

A legal battle is unfolding in a Washington courtroom, aimed at President Donald Trump's intervention using federal forces in the city. The lawsuit challenges the National Guard deployment ordered by Trump, a move criticized as unconstitutional by many states.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb of Washington filed the lawsuit, highlighting the persistent tensions around Trump's decision to deploy troops. The legal action underscores the deep political divide, with Republican and Democratic states taking opposing sides.

As oral arguments are set for October 24, the outcome may become a significant precedent regarding presidential authority over military deployment within the U.S., particularly in federal districts like Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)