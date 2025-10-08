Violent Clash over Cattle Transportation Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra’s Jalna district, a group allegedly assaulted seven cattle transporters, suspecting them of intending animal slaughter. Despite valid documents, the transporters faced brutal attacks. Police intervened, and a case was filed against unidentified assailants. Allegations surfaced of police detaining victims unjustly, sparking demands for justice.
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a group allegedly assaulted seven individuals transporting cattle, accusing them of intending to slaughter the animals, according to the police on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded when transporters, backed by proper documentation, were intercepted in Londewadi village by vigilantes wielding sticks and logs, as stated by 62-year-old complainant Nisar Patel, on behalf of his employer, Padam Rajput.
Police intervened and rescued the injured men, but the controversy deepened when allegations emerged of the victims being detained for hours by the police. The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims has condemned the incident, demanding accountability and proper action against the assailants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
