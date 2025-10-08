'I Love Ambedkar' March Calls for Justice and Equality
The Indian Youth Congress organized an 'I Love Ambedkar' march in Delhi to protest against increasing atrocities on Dalits and marginalized communities, citing attacks on the constitution and judiciary. The march also expressed solidarity with victims of such injustices, urging citizens to stand against hatred.
On Wednesday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) orchestrated an 'I Love Ambedkar' march in Delhi, protesting against escalating atrocities targeting Dalits and marginalized communities. The event condemned a recent attack on India's chief justice.
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized adherence to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, opposing what he termed as the BJP-RSS's 'hateful thinking.' He cited instances like the courtroom attack on the CJI and the murder of Dalit man Hariom Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh as threats to justice and equality.
Chib urged citizens, particularly the young, to voice opposition to injustice and hatred, reaffirming the IYC's resolve to counter the alleged divisive mindset of the BJP and RSS. The march spanned from Maujpur Chowk to Ita Chowk with participation from various IYC leaders.
