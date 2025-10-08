Left Menu

Tragedy in a Bottle: Toxic Indian Cough Syrups and the Global Fallout

Indian authorities advised avoiding additional cough syrup brands after the deaths of 17 children linked to toxic diethylene glycol. Fears rise about possible exports of the tainted products. Investigations into manufacturers reveal serious breaches, prompting global concerns about India's pharmaceutical industry, notably the extensive export of its products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST
Tragedy in a Bottle: Toxic Indian Cough Syrups and the Global Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent alarming development, Indian authorities have issued a public advisory cautioning against the use of additional cough syrup brands after the tragic deaths of 17 children under five. The fatalities have been linked to toxic diethylene glycol, raising international concerns regarding potential exports of the tainted medications.

The notorious Coldrif medicine, along with Respifresh and RELIFE syrups, contains the harmful chemical. The World Health Organization is actively seeking information from Indian officials to determine whether these syrups have reached international markets. This incident has once again put a spotlight on India's pharmaceutical industry standards and practices.

The Indian drug regulator identified significant lapses in quality control at factories producing these syrups. This incident follows previous cases in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon, challenging the global trust in Indian pharmaceuticals. Nationwide inspections have led to operational halts at implicated manufacturing units, with legal repercussions for non-compliant companies.

TRENDING

1
'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

 India
2
Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

 Global
3
Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunitie...

 India
4
US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Supply

US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Su...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025