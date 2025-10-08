Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Government's Swift Action Frees Tribal Women from Tamil Nadu Textile Company

The Jharkhand government intervened to rescue two tribal women from East Singhbhum district, allegedly held by a textile company in Tamil Nadu. The women, aged 18, were brought back following allegations and efforts by the state's Labour Department and the Migrant Control Cell, reaching home safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:18 IST
Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Government's Swift Action Frees Tribal Women from Tamil Nadu Textile Company
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has orchestrated the safe return of two tribal women allegedly held hostage by a Tamil Nadu-based textile company. The women, both 18 and from East Singhbhum district, went to Coimbatore for work but faced restrictions from returning home, an official confirmed.

The intervention came after JMM MLA Sanjiv Sardar raised concerns online, prompting the state's immediate action. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's directive, the Labour Department and Migrant Control Cell swiftly contacted the company and facilitated the women's journey back home via train.

Ensuring the women's freedom, officials affirmed there were no outstanding dues with the firm. The ordeal began when their families lodged complaints, leading to rapid intervention and subsequent release, a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
2
Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
4
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025