Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Government's Swift Action Frees Tribal Women from Tamil Nadu Textile Company

The Jharkhand government has orchestrated the safe return of two tribal women allegedly held hostage by a Tamil Nadu-based textile company. The women, both 18 and from East Singhbhum district, went to Coimbatore for work but faced restrictions from returning home, an official confirmed.

The intervention came after JMM MLA Sanjiv Sardar raised concerns online, prompting the state's immediate action. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's directive, the Labour Department and Migrant Control Cell swiftly contacted the company and facilitated the women's journey back home via train.

Ensuring the women's freedom, officials affirmed there were no outstanding dues with the firm. The ordeal began when their families lodged complaints, leading to rapid intervention and subsequent release, a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)