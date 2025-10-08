Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Government's Swift Action Frees Tribal Women from Tamil Nadu Textile Company
The Jharkhand government intervened to rescue two tribal women from East Singhbhum district, allegedly held by a textile company in Tamil Nadu. The women, aged 18, were brought back following allegations and efforts by the state's Labour Department and the Migrant Control Cell, reaching home safely.
The Jharkhand government has orchestrated the safe return of two tribal women allegedly held hostage by a Tamil Nadu-based textile company. The women, both 18 and from East Singhbhum district, went to Coimbatore for work but faced restrictions from returning home, an official confirmed.
The intervention came after JMM MLA Sanjiv Sardar raised concerns online, prompting the state's immediate action. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's directive, the Labour Department and Migrant Control Cell swiftly contacted the company and facilitated the women's journey back home via train.
Ensuring the women's freedom, officials affirmed there were no outstanding dues with the firm. The ordeal began when their families lodged complaints, leading to rapid intervention and subsequent release, a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by migrant workers.
