Supreme Court's Guiding Light: Balancing Compassion and Regulation in Railway Compensation

The Supreme Court clarified that strict technicalities should not obstruct legitimate compensation claims in railway accidents. It reversed decisions denying compensation to a widow and son. The court emphasized that welfare statutes under the Railways Act prioritize probable evidence over criminal trial standards, supporting genuine travel claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:29 IST
In a crucial ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized that technicalities should not obstruct legitimate compensation claims in railway accidents.

The apex court's decision reversed lower court rulings that had denied compensation to a widow and her son, stressing the importance of welfare statutes under the Railways Act.

The justices underscored that proceedings under Section 124-A are guided by the preponderance of evidence rather than criminal trial standards, ensuring claims are evaluated on probable grounds rather than absolute proof.

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

