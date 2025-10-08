Supreme Court's Guiding Light: Balancing Compassion and Regulation in Railway Compensation
The Supreme Court clarified that strict technicalities should not obstruct legitimate compensation claims in railway accidents. It reversed decisions denying compensation to a widow and son. The court emphasized that welfare statutes under the Railways Act prioritize probable evidence over criminal trial standards, supporting genuine travel claims.
In a crucial ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized that technicalities should not obstruct legitimate compensation claims in railway accidents.
The apex court's decision reversed lower court rulings that had denied compensation to a widow and her son, stressing the importance of welfare statutes under the Railways Act.
The justices underscored that proceedings under Section 124-A are guided by the preponderance of evidence rather than criminal trial standards, ensuring claims are evaluated on probable grounds rather than absolute proof.
