Supreme Court's Guiding Light: Balancing Compassion and Regulation in Railway Compensation

In a crucial ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized that technicalities should not obstruct legitimate compensation claims in railway accidents.

The apex court's decision reversed lower court rulings that had denied compensation to a widow and her son, stressing the importance of welfare statutes under the Railways Act.

The justices underscored that proceedings under Section 124-A are guided by the preponderance of evidence rather than criminal trial standards, ensuring claims are evaluated on probable grounds rather than absolute proof.

(With inputs from agencies.)