Political Shake-Up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Imran Khan's Party Ousts CM

In a significant political development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by the incarcerated former premier Imran Khan, has removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from office. This decision follows a deadly attack in the province's Orakzai district, which resulted in the death of 11 military personnel.

Salman Akram Raja, PTI secretary general, confirmed Gandapur's dismissal, citing Khan's dissatisfaction with the current handling of law and order in the province. The change saw Muhammad Sohail Afridi named as Gandapur's successor, based on Khan's approval.

The shake-up comes in the wake of a deadly clash between military forces and Taliban militants and amid escalating terrorist incidents in the province. Imran Khan's decision reflects an urgent strategy shift in response to the crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)