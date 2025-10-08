Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Imran Khan's Party Ousts CM

Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, was dismissed by Imran Khan’s party following a deadly military clash with Taliban militants. Replaced by Muhammad Sohail Afridi, the removal was seen as part of a strategy change amidst increasing terrorist activities in the region.

In a significant political development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by the incarcerated former premier Imran Khan, has removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from office. This decision follows a deadly attack in the province's Orakzai district, which resulted in the death of 11 military personnel.

Salman Akram Raja, PTI secretary general, confirmed Gandapur's dismissal, citing Khan's dissatisfaction with the current handling of law and order in the province. The change saw Muhammad Sohail Afridi named as Gandapur's successor, based on Khan's approval.

The shake-up comes in the wake of a deadly clash between military forces and Taliban militants and amid escalating terrorist incidents in the province. Imran Khan's decision reflects an urgent strategy shift in response to the crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

