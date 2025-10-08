Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal Hits South Indian Cinema

The Enforcement Directorate intensified its probe into a smuggling network reportedly involving high-profile individuals in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Raids targeted actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and related premises, as authorities unravel a sophisticated syndicate allegedly transporting luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India.

The crackdown involved searches at 17 locations, including sites associated with actor Mammootty. Investigations pointed to a Coimbatore-based operation illicitly importing high-value cars using falsified documents, involving unauthorized foreign exchanges.

The ED plans to escalate legal action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As 'Operation Numkhor' progresses, the Kerala High Court has allowed Dulquer Salmaan to seek provisional release of his seized vehicle, amidst allegations of improper customs seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)