Mizoram's RTI Initiative Strengthens Democratic Engagement

Mizoram has swiftly integrated the online Right to Information (RTI) system, processing an impressive average of over 18 queries daily since its launch in July 2022, according to Chief Information Commissioner John Neihlaia.

Remarkably, the state has received 22,078 RTI applications, positioning itself as one of the country's pioneers in online transparency. Neihlaia noted that no cases remain pending since the commission's inception in 2006.

Governor VK Singh, addressing celebrations of the RTI week in Aizawl, stressed the essential role of the RTI Act in promoting transparent governance and civic engagement, while warning against its misuse to ensure it remains a force for good.

(With inputs from agencies.)