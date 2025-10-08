Illegal Entry Deported: Bangladesh Nationals Pushed Back from Assam
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that eleven individuals from Bangladesh, suspected of entering India illegally, have been 'pushed back' without detailing their capture or return process. Assam has been enforcing such measures against undocumented immigrants while bypassing traditional deportation, citing the inefficiencies of formal procedures.
In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that eleven individuals from Bangladesh allegedly entered India illegally and have been 'pushed back' to their nation of origin. This announcement underscores the ongoing efforts by Assam to manage undocumented immigration.
Despite the clarity of the Chief Minister's message, specifics surrounding the apprehension of these individuals and the details of their expulsion remain undisclosed. Sarma made a public appeal via social media, urging potential illegal entrants to reconsider their plans.
Assam has intensified operations against illegal immigration recently, opting to bypass formal legal deportation procedures in favor of quicker 'push back' actions. Such steps reflect the state's aim to address immigration issues promptly, though they may raise questions about due process.
