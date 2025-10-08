Left Menu

Antisemitic Attack in England: A Disturbing Incident on Yom Kippur

A British citizen of Syrian descent attacked a synagogue in northern England, resulting in two deaths. Claiming allegiance to Islamic State, his actions occurred on Yom Kippur. The assailant, previously unknown to counter-terrorism, had a criminal record. The incident highlights a rise in antisemitic acts post-Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:35 IST
An attack on a synagogue in northern England last week left two Jewish worshippers dead, revealing alarming undertones of antisemitic violence. The perpetrator, identified as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, phoned authorities pledging allegiance to the Islamic State before being fatally shot by armed officers on the scene.

Counters-terrorism police, in their ongoing investigation, are piecing together Al-Shamie's motivations. Despite his criminal background, Al-Shamie had no known connections to extremist circles or prior involvement with the Prevent program. His violent act coincided with Yom Kippur, intensifying its horror.

The attack underscores a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents in Britain, as reported by the Community Security Trust, echoing broader patterns across Europe and the US since the Gaza conflict. The British government faces increased pressure to address this surge effectively.

