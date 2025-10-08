Left Menu

Shoe Assault in Supreme Court: Unprecedented Act of Defiance

A zero FIR was registered in Bengaluru against lawyer Rakesh Kishore for attempting to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The incident, condemned by the All India Advocates Association, allegedly stemmed from Kishore's discontent with the CJI's remarks on a restoration case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Police have filed a zero FIR against a lawyer who allegedly attempted a shocking act of defiance in the Supreme Court. Rakesh Kishore faces charges following his alleged effort to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The startling incident, which unfolded in the courtroom, has sparked widespread condemnation.

A zero FIR can be filed regardless of the jurisdiction of the crime, underscoring the seriousness of the offense. The charges were prompted by a complaint from Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association, who emphasized the need for strict legal action.

The act was reportedly triggered by Kishore's dissatisfaction with CJI Gavai's comments during a prior hearing about the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho. The attempted assault was thwarted by security personnel on Monday, marking a grave breach of courtroom decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

