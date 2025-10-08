Fatal Lift Crash at Chhattisgarh Power Plant Sparks Investigation

A lift crashed at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, resulting in the deaths of four workers and injuries to six others. The incident occurred at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd's plant in Ucchpinda village, as confirmed by Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma.

Preliminary findings reveal that the lift, carrying ten workers, crashed while descending. The injured were swiftly transported to Jindal Fortis Hospital, where two more succumbed to their injuries. An offence has been registered against company directors for alleged negligence, with charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A comprehensive investigation has been launched, including a magisterial inquiry ordered by Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno. The probe will assess possible technical failures or human errors and propose measures to prevent such incidents. Families of the deceased will receive support, while the injured receive medical care.