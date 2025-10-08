Murder in Baikuntha Nagar: Unfolding the Investigation
No arrests have been made in the murder case of BJP member Pitabash Panda in Odisha's Ganjam district. Despite interrogating 30 individuals and deploying six police teams, the suspects remain unidentified. Investigations are ongoing, with experts studying ballistic evidence and conducting a post-mortem.
The investigation into the murder of BJP member Pitabash Panda in Odisha's Ganjam district intensifies as six police teams work tirelessly to uncover those responsible. Despite interrogating 30 individuals, no arrests have been made yet, with the murder seen as pre-planned and executed with precision, according to officials.
Panda was shot at close range by two armed men near his residence in Baikuntha Nagar, a tragic event that has prompted exhaustive investigative measures, including the analysis of CCTV footage and technical probes, under the leadership of SP Saravana Vivek M. Investigative teams are hopeful for a breakthrough soon.
Ballistics experts are currently analyzing evidence to identify the weapon used, while a post-mortem at MKCG Medical College has provided further insights, specifying that Panda succumbed to major blood loss from injuries to his lung and thorax. Investigations persist as authorities vow to solve this heinous crime.
