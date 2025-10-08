Bridging Legal Gaps: ITAT's Role and Modernization Call
Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the significant issue of case pendency within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), involving disputes amounting to Rs 6.85 lakh crore. Praising reductions in pending cases, he emphasized reforms in appointments, transparency, consistency, and technology to enhance the tribunal's efficacy and trust.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed the pressing issue of staggering case pendency within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), spotlighting disputes valued at Rs 6.85 lakh crore. He acknowledged ITAT's achievements in reducing pending cases from 85,000 to 24,000 over five years.
During a symposium titled 'Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) -- Role, Challenges and Way Forward,' Justice Gavai emphasized the need for significant reforms in appointments, decision consistency, and embracing technology to bolster the institution's reliability and efficiency.
Addressing dignitaries, including Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and ITAT President Justice C V Bhadang, he advocated for transparent appointment processes, educational programs, and procedural upgrades to sustain ITAT's credibility while warning that inconsistent rulings could destabilize public trust in the legal system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ITAT
- Income Tax
- Appellate Tribunal
- Justice Gavai
- pendency
- reforms
- transparency
- law
- finance
- CJI
ALSO READ
India's Space and Nuclear Power Reforms: A New Era for Private Sector Involvement
GST Reforms: A Step Towards Boosting Consumer Demand
World Bank: Bangladesh’s Economy Rebounds but Reforms Needed for Sustained Growth
Digital Dependency and the Surge in Eye Problems: A Call to Action
World Bank: Sri Lanka’s Economic Recovery Strong but Incomplete, Structural Reforms Key