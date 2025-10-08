Left Menu

Bridging Legal Gaps: ITAT's Role and Modernization Call

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the significant issue of case pendency within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), involving disputes amounting to Rs 6.85 lakh crore. Praising reductions in pending cases, he emphasized reforms in appointments, transparency, consistency, and technology to enhance the tribunal's efficacy and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:05 IST
Bridging Legal Gaps: ITAT's Role and Modernization Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed the pressing issue of staggering case pendency within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), spotlighting disputes valued at Rs 6.85 lakh crore. He acknowledged ITAT's achievements in reducing pending cases from 85,000 to 24,000 over five years.

During a symposium titled 'Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) -- Role, Challenges and Way Forward,' Justice Gavai emphasized the need for significant reforms in appointments, decision consistency, and embracing technology to bolster the institution's reliability and efficiency.

Addressing dignitaries, including Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and ITAT President Justice C V Bhadang, he advocated for transparent appointment processes, educational programs, and procedural upgrades to sustain ITAT's credibility while warning that inconsistent rulings could destabilize public trust in the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
4
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025