Bridging Legal Gaps: ITAT's Role and Modernization Call

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed the pressing issue of staggering case pendency within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), spotlighting disputes valued at Rs 6.85 lakh crore. He acknowledged ITAT's achievements in reducing pending cases from 85,000 to 24,000 over five years.

During a symposium titled 'Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) -- Role, Challenges and Way Forward,' Justice Gavai emphasized the need for significant reforms in appointments, decision consistency, and embracing technology to bolster the institution's reliability and efficiency.

Addressing dignitaries, including Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and ITAT President Justice C V Bhadang, he advocated for transparent appointment processes, educational programs, and procedural upgrades to sustain ITAT's credibility while warning that inconsistent rulings could destabilize public trust in the legal system.

