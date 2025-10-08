Dramatic Arrest: Wanted Criminal Nabbed After Fiery Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 was captured during a firefight with the police on Wednesday, officials reported.

The suspect, identified as Shamim alias Nankulle, hails from Quraishi Ka Purwa in the Udaipur area of Pratapgarh district. According to Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai, the confrontation occurred on Uchhapur Road.

Shamim allegedly initiated the gunfire when a police team attempted a routine check. In the ensuing firefight, Shamim was shot in the leg and subsequently arrested. Authorities seized a country-made pistol, ammunition, and the motorcycle linked to the crime. Shamim, who has 20 serious charges pending in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, is currently receiving treatment at the Sangipur Community Health Centre.

