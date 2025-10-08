Mumbai Customs Seizes Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 34.21 Crore

Mumbai Customs department arrested five passengers attempting to smuggle hydroponic weed worth Rs 34.21 crore at the city's international airport. The arrests took place in three separate incidents based on specific intelligence, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The first arrest involved a passenger from Phuket, Thailand, found carrying 6.37kg of the banned substance, with an estimated market value of Rs 6.37 crore. In another incident, a passenger from Bangkok was caught carrying 17.86 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 17.86 crore.

Officials described hydroponic weed as a potent and costly form of marijuana grown in water-based, nutrient-rich solutions. This case highlights the ongoing challenges authorities face in preventing narcotics smuggling through the country's borders.

