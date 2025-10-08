Left Menu

Delhi Police to Launch Specialized Unit to Combat Organized Crime

Delhi Police plans to establish a new unit under MCOCA targeting organized crime and gang networks in Delhi and neighboring areas. The unit will employ forensic and cyber tools and coordinate with other forces for joint operations. It aims to tackle growing gangster activity and complex crime patterns.

Delhi Police is set to launch a specialized unit to target gangsters and organized crime under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Sources revealed on Wednesday that the unit aims to clamp down on criminal networks in the capital and surrounding states.

The initiative is prompted by a rise in gangster activities and evolving crime patterns, necessitating a dedicated team with forensic tools and cybercrime expertise. The Crime Branch and Special Cell will support this unit in its operations, which will start with around 100 personnel.

This unit will focus primarily on gang-related crimes, foreign-based criminal activities, extortion rackets from prisons, and large-scale syndicates across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Collaboration with police forces in neighboring states for joint operations will be a key operational strategy.

