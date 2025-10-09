Left Menu

Twin Scooter Explosions Shake Kanpur: An In-Depth Investigation

Two scooters exploded in Kanpur's Mishri Bazar, injuring eight and causing damage to nearby shops. The incident sparked an investigation involving multiple agencies to ascertain the cause, with terrorism and firecracker accidents both under consideration. Security has been heightened, and forensic teams are collecting evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two scooters parked in the bustling Mishri Bazar of Kanpur erupted in explosions on Wednesday evening, injuring eight individuals and damaging several nearby shops, authorities reported.

According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the blasts occurred around 7:30 pm near the Markaz mosque, resonating throughout the Moolganj area. The injured were promptly transported to a local hospital, with two discharged after receiving first aid, while four with severe burns were sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. The remaining two victims, still in Kanpur, are reportedly out of danger.

Police have linked one of the scooters to Ashwani Kumar, who was among those transferred to Lucknow. The other scooter is registered to Vijendra Prasad Rastogi, though officers have yet to contact him. Multi-agency teams, including the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Task Force, are actively investigating, considering both a terrorist motive and a possible firecracker-related accident. With Diwali approaching, security measures are being reinforced in the area to prevent panic.

