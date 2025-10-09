Left Menu

Putin Seeks to Strengthen Ties in Central Asia Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Tajikistan for a Russia-Central Asia summit. Amid global tensions and a war in Ukraine, Putin aims to bolster ties with Central Asian countries. Discussions are likely to address military cooperation, regional stability, and the position of migrant workers in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan to participate in a key summit with leaders from the ex-Soviet republics in Central Asia. The meetings, beginning Thursday, will focus on regional development and enhancing relations with Moscow.

The summit, which will also include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, aims to foster cooperation amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and global tensions. Russia's relationship with Belarus, Armenia, and Azerbaijan will also be addressed in a Commonwealth of Independent States meeting.

Putin plans to strengthen military ties and ensure regional stability as Russia's influence wanes, especially as the country grapples with a strained relationship with Azerbaijan and evolving domestic policies in Kazakhstan. Migration and labor issues will also be topics of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

