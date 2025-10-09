Shyam Bhagat Negi Takes Charge as Additional Chief Secretary in Himachal Pradesh
Shyam Bhagat Negi has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary for Social Justice and Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh. A 1990-batch IPS officer, Negi was previously on central deputation and returned to the state. The appointment follows the retirement of former DGP Atul Verma.
Shyam Bhagat Negi has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary for Social Justice and Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh, according to an official notification released by the government on Wednesday.
The decision to appoint Negi, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer who was on central deputation, was taken based on the Civil Service Board's recommendations. Negi has now returned to the state and assumed his new role amid public interest concerns.
The appointment comes in the wake of former Director General of Police Atul Verma's retirement on May 30, with Ashok Tiwari taking temporary charge. Additionally, the government revoked the earlier posting order of Additional DGP Abhishek Trivedi as Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment.
