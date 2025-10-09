Left Menu

Shyam Bhagat Negi Takes Charge as Additional Chief Secretary in Himachal Pradesh

Shyam Bhagat Negi has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary for Social Justice and Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh. A 1990-batch IPS officer, Negi was previously on central deputation and returned to the state. The appointment follows the retirement of former DGP Atul Verma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:41 IST
Shyam Bhagat Negi Takes Charge as Additional Chief Secretary in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Bhagat Negi has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary for Social Justice and Empowerment in Himachal Pradesh, according to an official notification released by the government on Wednesday.

The decision to appoint Negi, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer who was on central deputation, was taken based on the Civil Service Board's recommendations. Negi has now returned to the state and assumed his new role amid public interest concerns.

The appointment comes in the wake of former Director General of Police Atul Verma's retirement on May 30, with Ashok Tiwari taking temporary charge. Additionally, the government revoked the earlier posting order of Additional DGP Abhishek Trivedi as Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025